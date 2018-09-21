Sprint Car driver killed in crash during race

Sprint Car driver Greg Hodnett was killed in a crash Thursday night during an event at BAPS Motorspeedway in York Haven, Pennsylvania, the World of Outlaws said in a news release. He was 49.
Hodnett, from Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, was a five-time champion at Williams Grove Speedway in Pennsylvania and was the 1993 World of Outlaws top rookie, ESPN reported. He won 20 World of Outlaws races during his career.
growing up listening to stories of dad and hodnett battling at riverside speedway and then getting to know him and race with him, its a very sad night for the racing community. thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and fans!!— Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) September 21, 2018
Thoughts and prayers go out to Greg Hodnett, his family and friends. I’ve always felt Greg was one of the best to ever strap into a sprint car and accomplish the things he has across the country. Feel honored to have had some great battles with him over the last few years! RIP— Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) September 21, 2018
“To me, Greg represented the true gentleman competitor in the pit area,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said in the news release.
A statement on Hodnett's website said: "Please keep (wife) Sherry, the entire Hodnett family, and the Heffner racing team in your thoughts and prayers. Greg was a professional in every sense of the word, and will be desperately missed!"
