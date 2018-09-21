  • Sprint Car driver killed in crash during race

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Sprint Car driver Greg Hodnett was killed in a crash Thursday night during an event at BAPS Motorspeedway in York Haven, Pennsylvania, the World of Outlaws said in a news release. He was 49.

    Hodnett, from Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, was a five-time champion at Williams Grove Speedway in Pennsylvania and was the 1993 World of Outlaws top rookie, ESPN reported. He won 20 World of Outlaws races during his career.

    “To me, Greg represented the true gentleman competitor in the pit area,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said in the news release.

    A statement on Hodnett's website said: "Please keep (wife) Sherry, the entire Hodnett family, and the Heffner racing team in your thoughts and prayers. Greg was a professional in every sense of the word, and will be desperately missed!"

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories