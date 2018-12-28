Skateboarder sent through car windshield in crash, driver leaves with her still in car

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. - A driver hit a skateboarder, sending the woman through the car’s windshield, then continued to drive away with her still in the car, police said.
When police were called to the scene around 5:40 p.m. Sunday all they found was the skateboarder’s shoes and a skateboard, KTXL reported.
Officers got two other calls about the incident. A woman told police she was involved in an accident but did not know where she was. Another caller told authorities a car that matched the suspect vehicle and a woman with major injuries were at a nearby intersection, KTXL reported.
Police arrived to find an injured 27-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, KTXL reported.
The driver was gone.
After a brief search of the area, police arrested and charged Angel Huerta, 27, of Sacramento, with felony DUI, felony hit-and-run, kidnapping and violation of parole, KTXL reported. He was on parole for robbery and a previous felony DUI.
