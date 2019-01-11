Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Cancer surgery recovery 'on track,' Supreme Court officials say

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will miss oral arguments next week as she continues to recover from cancer surgery.
The 85-year-old associate justice underwent surgery Dec. 21 to remove two cancerous growths from her left lung. Doctors said after the surgery that there was “no evidence of any remaining diseases.”
“Her recovery from surgery is on track,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Friday in a statement. “Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required.”
During her recovery, Ginsburg will participate in cases before the Supreme Court from her home using briefs and transcripts of arguments, NPR reported.
Ginsburg missed arguments in the Supreme Court this week, marking her first absence since she joined the nation’s highest court in 1993, according to The Associated Press.
She previously underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009, according to the AP.
Her most recent cancer diagnosis was made after she was hospitalized in November with three broken ribs following a fall in her office.
The eldest person serving on the court, Ginsburg leads the Supreme Court’s liberal wing.
