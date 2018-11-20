Rolling Stones announce U.S. portion of 2019 'No Filter' tour

The Rolling Stones are bringing their No Filter tour to the United States with a 13-date schedule at stadiums beginning April 20, the band said on its website Monday.
The tour will open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and will end June 21 at Chicago’s Soldier Field, according to the website.
There will be a presale on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. through the band’s site at rollingstones.com/tour. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., the band said.
The tour also will make stops in Jacksonville, Florida; Seattle; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Glendale, Arizona; Pasadena and Santa Clara, California; Denver; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and East Rutherford, New Jersey.
“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the states,” lead singer Mick Jagger said in a statement. “The energy is always amazing.”
“I’ve always loved playing in the states,” lead guitarist Keith Richards said in a statement. “It’s a great crowd.”
This will be the iconic rock ’n’ roll band’s first extended U.S. tour since 2015’s Zip Code tour, Rolling Stone reported.
