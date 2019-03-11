  • Recall alert: Publix, Winn-Dixie announce Pillsbury flour recall

    Bakers check your pantry. Two grocery stores have announced a recall of Pillsbury flour due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Publix and Winn-Dixie said on their websites two lots of the Pillsbury unbleached all-purpose flour have been recalled, the Miami Herald reported.

    According to Publix, more than 12,000 cases of flour were distributed. 

    The product codes are as follows:

    • UPC 051500222416, lot 8 292, best by April 19, 2020.
    • UPC 051500222416, lot 8 293, best by April 20, 2020.

    If you have the flour under the recall, Winn-Dixie and Publix say to either throw it away or return it for a full refund.

    If you have any questions, you can call Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at 866-946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

