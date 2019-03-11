Recall alert: Publix, Winn-Dixie announce Pillsbury flour recall

Bakers check your pantry. Two grocery stores have announced a recall of Pillsbury flour due to potential salmonella contamination.
Publix and Winn-Dixie said on their websites two lots of the Pillsbury unbleached all-purpose flour have been recalled, the Miami Herald reported.
According to Publix, more than 12,000 cases of flour were distributed.
The product codes are as follows:
- UPC 051500222416, lot 8 292, best by April 19, 2020.
- UPC 051500222416, lot 8 293, best by April 20, 2020.
If you have the flour under the recall, Winn-Dixie and Publix say to either throw it away or return it for a full refund.
If you have any questions, you can call Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at 866-946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}