  • Police: Man tried to switch seats before DUI arrest

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona man police said had “numerous DUI arrests” tried to switch seats with his passenger before he was arrested, KNXV reported.

    Terrell Maurice Ray, 40, of Tempe, was charged with aggravated DUI. Authorities said Ray tried the switch when police pulled over a vehicle early Saturday for failing to stay in its lane, the television station reported, citing court documents.

    Ray was driving on a suspended license for numerous DUI arrests and had served 2½ years in prison for aggravated DUI, KNXV reported. Police said Ray admitted to switching seats with his passenger, saying he did not want to go back to prison, the television station reported.

    Ray allegedly also admitted to drinking three-quarters of a bottle of whiskey before he was stopped, KNXV reported.

