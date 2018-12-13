Police called for noise complaint ... end up playing video games

Video games can get heated, and loud, when a group of friends get together to play.
And it can get so loud to some that the police are called in.
That’s what recently happened during a game of “Super Smash Bros,” Yahoo News reported.
Jovante M. Williams said someone complained that his buddies were too loud and called police.
Williams told Yahoo News that they didn’t want to bother anyone, so they were playing on mute.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police confirmed that they weren’t breaking any noise level rules and asked what they were playing and they told them “Super Smash Bros.”
That’s when the group of guys asked the officers if they wanted to try their hands at the game, Williams said.
One of the officers actually played the game as Pikachu, and the cops actually knew how to play pretty well, Williams said.
SO NEIGHBORS CALLED THE COPS 👮🚓 ON US AND NOW WE FIGHTING THEM...— YOU JUST LOST 1 (@JoviJenovi) December 9, 2018
... IN SMASH BROS
@SmashBrosUS #allhandsmatter pic.twitter.com/DIaEnOy3PV
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}