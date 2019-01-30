Polar vortex: Illinois police ‘arrest' Disney's Elsa

McLEAN, Ill. - The frozen weather in the Midwest has caused an Illinois police department to take drastic action. For the first time in forever, a Disney character -- Elsa, the Queen of Arendell -- was handcuffed and taken to jail. And police won’t let her go until the weather heats up.
In a tongue-in-cheek post on Facebook, the McLean Police Department posted photographs of an officer “arresting” Elsa, complete with pink handcuffs.
TRENDING STORIES:
"Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been canceled ... Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice," police officials wrote.
Police and residents in the Midwest, facing frigid temperatures, are hoping this winter waltz ends soon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}