Man says massive sinkhole a danger to the community

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is getting answers after one of our viewers emailed us about a massive sinkhole getting dangerously close to Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.
We flew NewsDrone 2 above the sinkhole to show you just how deep and large it is.
James Fischer, the owner of the neighboring property, told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman that the hole is starting to damage his property, but his biggest concern right now is public safety.
Here’s a pic I took... doesn’t really do it justice... or show you how close it is to Lawrenceville Hwy... @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/7XBW8c2bDN— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) January 30, 2019
“That's going to be disastrous. I would think two MARTA buses would go in there right now easily and they ride right through there every day,” Fischer said.
We're reaching out to the owner of the property and several city and state agencies about what’s being done to address the problem, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
