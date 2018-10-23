Oreos with 'the most filling ever' are coming in 2019

After weeks of speculation and rumors, Oreo has confirmed it is coming out with Most Stuf cookies, which will have the most creme filling of any Oreos.
People reported the company will have the cookies in stores by early 2019.
Before the announcement, Oreos had Mega Stuf Oreos, which were released around 2013.
The details of the new Oreos -- including exactly how much creme will be in the center -- haven’t been released. According to People, Oreo said it would be giving out free items to some fans to celebrate the new product. Those items have not been announced.
