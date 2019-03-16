0 One Direction star's sister dies of apparent heart attack at 18

LONDON, England - Singer Louis Tomlinson, a star of the popular boy band One Direction, is mourning the sudden loss of his younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson.

The model and social media star, 18, collapsed Wednesday at her London apartment from a suspected heart attack, according to news reports.

leave your best memory, favourite thing about or anything about Felicite below pic.twitter.com/HcBbzOMTfE — Felicite Tomlinson Updates 🖤 (@felicitegupdate) March 15, 2019

BREAKING The most devastating news. Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité - a social media influencer - has been found dead at her home in London after a suspected heart attack. She was just 18-years-old https://t.co/3qGLRgbzx6 pic.twitter.com/1Pdk2CYbs6 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) March 14, 2019

The Metropolitan Police Service told E! News that when emergency responders arrived, they found a female in cardiac arrest who was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES

"Police are in the process of informing her next of kin," E! reported, according to a police statement. "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

The loss of Félicité Tomlinson comes just two years after the family lost their mother, who died from leukemia.

Louis Tomlinson, 27, just released an emotional tribute song to his mother called “Two of Us,” who died in 2016.

The last post Félicité Tomlinson shared on Instragram is a selfie of her sitting on the floor with the caption, “Don’t know why I look so shocked,” with a heart emoji.

So beautiful, So loved. Rest in peace Felicite Tomlinson. ♥️ My heart is with the whole Tomlinson family right now. pic.twitter.com/lRpqo2kGXc — 1D Updates ✨ (@WW1DReport) March 14, 2019

You're with your mum now♥

R.I.P Felicite Tomlinson an angel♥ pic.twitter.com/OjjsXZnTMO — Amy☄ (@Real_Amy_Jones) March 14, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.