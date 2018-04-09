  • Oklahoma earthquake: 4.3-magnitude temblor rattles state

    TULSA, Okla. - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 shook Oklahoma this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

    According to KOKI, the earthquake, which struck about 5:30 a.m. CDT Monday, was centered in Perry. Rumbles were felt in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Coweta, Coffeyville, Moskogee and Bartlesville.

    KOKI employees felt intense shaking at the studio during the quake, and several viewers called and posted about the shaking.

