NYPD recalls nearly 3,000 body cams after one explodes

NEW YORK - The New York Police Department is recalling nearly 3,000 body cams issued to officers after one exploded during a Saturday night shift.
An officer with the 121st Precinct “noticed there was smoke exiting from the bottom portal and immediately removed it,” according to a department statement. “After it was safely removed, the device exploded.”
EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 3,000 NYPD body cameras pulled after one explodes in a @NYPD121Pct https://t.co/tH9R93gmX8 pic.twitter.com/SRRSmb10B6— Myles Miller (@MylesMill) October 21, 2018
The officer was not injured.
In light of the incident, officials recalled all Vievu LE-5 body cameras issued to its 2,990 officers.
The police academy also uses the device. A training Monday was canceled, the Daily News reported.
Older LE-4 cameras also used by the department are not affected. The NYPD has 15,500 body cameras in use, the Daily News reported.
The NYPD launched its body camera program last year with a goal to issue cameras to all of its 22,000 patrol officers by the end of 2019.
