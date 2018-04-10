Nicki Minaj teases new songs ‘Barbie Tingz,' ‘Chun-Li'

Nicki Minaj has new music coming this week.
Billboard reported that the rapper, who has been largely silent on social media since January, teased two new songs on her Twitter and Instagram profiles Tuesday.
“Barbie Tingz” was teased first. The cover features Minaj in Victorian clothing flanked by two women on each side wearing masks.
#BarbieTingz 🦄Thursday 🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. pic.twitter.com/038z0t9FlN— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 10, 2018
The cover of “Chun-Li” shows the rapper dressed in Fendi and posing in a squat. Her hair and the song title appear to reference the “Street Fighter II” character named Chun-Li.
The songs appear to be the first solo efforts from the rapper in a while. Minaj has appeared on a slew of collaborations, including Migos’ “Motorsport” with Cardi B, Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It’s “Rake It Up” “and Ariana Grande’s “Side to Side.”
Both singles will be released Thursday at 1 p.m.
