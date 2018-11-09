New Orleans hotel unveils champagne vending machine

NEW ORLEANS - Officials at a New Orleans hotel are bubbling with enthusiasm after their latest promotion.
The Ritz Carlton New Orleans announced the unveiling of a champagne vending machine in its lobby, WGNO reported.
"We are thrilled to announce that a Moët & Chandon vending machine will be arriving in our lobby this week!” hotel officials wrote on Instagram. “To celebrate, we are hosting an Instagram-based scavenger hunt beginning Monday morning and lasting until our launch party at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.”
The hotel placed ornaments throughout the French Quarter. People who found them brought the ornaments to the Ritz’s front desk and received a special Moët coin. The coin could be inserted into the vending machine for a complimentary bottle of champagne, WGNO reported.
People who found the ornaments also were entered into a drawing for a 3-liter bottle of Moët & Chandon Brut, the television station reported.
The vending machine went “live” at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
We are thrilled to announce that a Moet & Chandon vending machine will be arriving in our lobby this week! To celebrate, we are hosting an Instagram-based scavenger hunt beginning Monday morning and lasting until our launch party at 5:00pm on Wednesday. Tomorrow we will share clues via Instagram stories of where to find these champagne ornaments around the French Quarter. If you find an ornament, bring it to our front desk or bar to redeem a special Moët coin that you can then use in the new machine as payment for a complimentary bottle! In addition, you will be entered into a drawing for a 3L bottle of Moët & Chandon Brut. Be sure to post to your story and tag us when you find one! Stay tuned on our stories this week for clues as to where they are hidden. Good luck! *21 and up only.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}