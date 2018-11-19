Nearly 100,000 pounds ground beef recalled over E. coli fears just before Thanksgiving

HYRUM, Utah - Utah-based Swift Beef Co. is recalling 99,260 pounds of raw ground beef products over possible E. coli contamination just in time for Thanksgiving, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The meat products were produced late last month and the potential contamination was confirmed last week.
The products under recall include bulk ground beef products produced on Oct. 24:
- 2,000 pound - bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.
- 8-10 pound - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.
- 8-10 pound - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.
- 8-10 pound - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.
- 8-10 pound - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.
The potentially contaminated meat products were shipped to California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
There’s been no reports of illness so far.
E.coli is a possibly deadly bacteria that can cause dehydration, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.
Those with more questions about the recall or E.coli, can call the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.
