NASA launches Parker Solar Probe, begins journey to 'touch the sun'

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - We have liftoff.
NASA tweeted just after 3:30 a.m. EDT Sunday that it launched the United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket, which was carrying the Parker Solar Probe, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The spacecraft's mission: to "touch" the sun.
3-2-1… and we have liftoff of Parker #SolarProbe atop @ULAlaunch’s #DeltaIV Heavy rocket. Tune in as we broadcast our mission to “touch” the Sun: https://t.co/T3F4bqeATB pic.twitter.com/Ah4023Vfvn— NASA (@NASA) August 12, 2018
According to CNN, the probe is expected to "orbit within 3.9 million miles of the sun's surface" by 2024. This fall, it will reach within 15.5 million miles of the sun, beating Helios 2's 1976 record, The Associated Press reported.
For reference, the Earth is about 93 million miles from the sun.
The #ParkerSolarProbe is on a trajectory that will bring it closer to the Sun than any other object created by humanity. pic.twitter.com/uCjhnooVpC— NASA_LSP (@NASA_LSP) August 12, 2018
The successful launch came one day after a "violation of a launch limit" – in this case, an issue with helium pressure – prevented the rocket's takeoff early Saturday, the AP reported.
NASA's Launch Services Program tweeted about 4:17 a.m. EDT Sunday that it had received data confirming "spacecraft separation." The probe's solar panels also have been deployed, officials said.
We have spacecraft separation! #ParkerSolarProbe pic.twitter.com/mYuAodXhzN— NASA_LSP (@NASA_LSP) August 12, 2018
We have confirmation that the #ParkerSolarProbe solar panels have been deployed. pic.twitter.com/c0n2FfaVKH— NASA_LSP (@NASA_LSP) August 12, 2018
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
With spacecraft separation confirmed, our #ParkerSolarProbe spacecraft continues its journey to our closest star, @NASASun. Watch: https://t.co/PkGrgsoDAV pic.twitter.com/1b1K2cmtBw— NASA (@NASA) August 12, 2018
