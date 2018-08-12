Nonprofit aimed at ending homelessness accused of scamming families out of rent money

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Some local renters say a nonprofit aimed at helping families get back on their feet, is actually taking advantage of them.
Onnie’s House says it dedicates itself to the elimination of homelessness in metro Atlanta. The nonprofit organization’s goal is to rent out a home for people who lack shelter.
Six families who moved into a Decatur home used by the organization tell Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran that they are now being evicted even though they say they paid their rent.
TRENDING STORIES:
They’re accusing the man behind Onnie’s House of scamming them.
“We felt like they were legitimate. It was Onnie’s House. Their purpose was to stop homelessness, bring in families and help. That turned out to be the furthest thing from what they actually did,” one renter said.
Well hear from the organization, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}