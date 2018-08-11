She ran on responsible gun regulation, now she's accused of killing her campaign treasurer

ATLANTA - A former Georgia Congressional candidate has been charged with murder after her former campaign treasurer was found dead inside her apartment.
Kellie Collins, of Thomason, turned herself into the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office just as authorities in Aiken County, South Carolina found the body of Curtis Cain, Collins’ former campaign treasurer.
Investigators said Cain did not show up for work on Tuesday, so deputies went to his home to check on him. That’s when they found him dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The coroner said the body had been there for at least four days.
Authorities said Cain’s Subaru Legacy was also missing.
Collins has been charged with grand larceny in addition to murder.
In 2017, Collins ran as a Democrat against incumbent Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican, for Georgia’s 10th District. She ultimately dropped out of the race, citing personal reasons.
During the race, she touted her support for responsible gun regulation to protect the community.
