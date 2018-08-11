Georgia State student shot at University Commons

ATLANTA - Georgia State University Police are investigating an early morning shooting on campus that left one student injured.
According to the chief of police, officers were called to the University Commons at 141 Piedmont Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday. They found a car and an injured student inside.
The student was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries to his neck and face.
We're working to learn more about the victim's condition on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
There were three other people inside the car at the time and all were detained by officers. The weapon and a bag of marijuana were found at the scene, police said.
Investigators said the motive is unclear, but said the group had just returned to the area after driving around Atlanta.
Witnesses told police they heard a discussion about the group going somewhere to use drugs just prior to the shooting.
One suspect was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.
The suspect's sister was driving the car and drove off but returned to the scene, police said. She told officers she does not know why her brother discharged the firearm.
