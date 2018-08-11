CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teacher grabs student by throat, slams him to table over Styrofoam tray

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive video of violent encounter between a student and a Lumpkin County teacher.
The incident happened in April 2017 involving teacher and coach Timothy Michael Garner inside the cafeteria of the Lumpkin Mountain Education Charter High School.
The video shows Garner push the student and then grab him by the throat and throw him onto a table. He is then seen dragging the student along the table to the opposite end.
Investigators told Channel 2's Michael Seiden that the incident started over the student “flipping a Styrofoam tray between two tables and getting food all over the place.”
Why the teacher says he’s standing by his actions, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
