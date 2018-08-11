  • Woman found stabbed to death inside hotel room

    By: Lauren Pozen

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A homicide investigation is underway after the discovery of a woman's body inside an extended-stay hotel room.

    Gwinnett County police said the woman was stabbed to death. 

    Detectives are speaking to witnesses and people who stay at the Extended Stay on Pelican Drive near Norcross Saturday morning. 

    After midnight, police said a security guard with the hotel called them saying he found a body in room 313.

    The victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet. 

    Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call them. 

