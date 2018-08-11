Woman found stabbed to death inside hotel room

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A homicide investigation is underway after the discovery of a woman's body inside an extended-stay hotel room.
Gwinnett County police said the woman was stabbed to death.
Detectives are speaking to witnesses and people who stay at the Extended Stay on Pelican Drive near Norcross Saturday morning.
After midnight, police said a security guard with the hotel called them saying he found a body in room 313.
We're talking to a witness who spoke to the victim just hours before her death, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet.
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call them.
Woman found stabbed to death inside this extended stay in Norcross. I am live throughout the morning with the latest on the investigation. pic.twitter.com/zT2jWqBNc8— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 11, 2018
