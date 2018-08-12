0 Have you seen this man? Police need your help tracking him down

ATLANTA - Police are asking for help finding a man that was caught on surveillance video with him on a getaway bike, wearing an Army jacket.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden they believe he is responsible for a number of burglaries in northeast Atlanta.

Officer are using a popular social media app to warn neighbors.

“I clearly don’t like the idea of someone going around like a vigilante with a motorcycle,” neighbor Nabil Sabbak told Seiden, reacting the posted images of the man on the social networking app, Nextdoor.

The Atlanta Police Department posted photos on Saturday of the man they believe is responsible for a rash of vehicle burglaries in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood.

The images show a man who is wearing a U.S. Army motorcycle jacket.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s a little worrisome just because we do have so many people and, lately, there has been a lot more stealing and thefts going on,” said Karsyn Young, who lives and works in the neighborhood.

She told Seiden that she doesn't recognize the suspect, but the idea of someone preying on her potential customers is concerning.

She's also concerned for her own safety

“I’m definitely a lot more cautious when I’m going and leaving work. I don’t want anything to happen to me," Young said.

Detectives said the thief is riding a black motorcycle with red trim. Investigators believe it may be stolen.

The motorcycle doesn't have a license plate, making it nearly impossible to trace unless someone comes forward and reports it stolen.

Anyone with information can call 404-371-5002 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.