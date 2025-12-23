WATCH: 15-year-old behind wheel in 110 mph chase, deputies say

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A routine traffic stop in the early hours of Monday morning turned into a dangerous, high-speed chase through Jones County, all with a teenager behind the wheel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, when a Gray police officer tried to pull over a black Nissan Sentra on Atlanta Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped off, leading authorities on a chase that stretched for miles.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the chase, speeds reportedly topped 110 miles per hour as Gray police officers and Jones County deputies followed the car through several parts of the county.

The chase came to an end around 3:15 a.m. on Joycliff Road, where a deputy was able to stop the car using a PIT maneuver to disable the car.

Even after the car was stopped, the situation remained tense.

Deputies repeatedly ordered the driver to show their hands and get out of the car, but officials said the driver refused to comply and was seen making frantic movements inside the car.

Authorities say the driver tried to speed away again but was unable to get the car moving.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies eventually removed the driver from the car. The teenager continued to resist before being arrested.

Investigators later confirmed the driver was 15 years old and that the Nissan Sentra involved in the chase had been reported stolen.

No serious injuries were reported.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers high-speed pursuits pose to the driver, officers, and the public. We are thankful no serious injuries occurred and commend the officers and deputies involved for their coordinated response and professionalism‚" Jones County Sheriff’s Office stated.

©2025 Cox Media Group