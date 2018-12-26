  • MLB prospect pays off parents' debt for Christmas

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    They bankrolled his dream of becoming a pro baseball player as he grew up, so Brady Singer, a Kansas City Royals pitching prospect, paid his parents off in a big way this Christmas. 

    Singer, wiped out the debt that his mother and father had accumulated over the years.

    He wrote a letter to his parents telling them, “There’s absolutely no way I could have done all this by myself. Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face. My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and it never will.”

    He added, before dropping the bombshell, “The money you both spent on traveling, gear, hotel, food and all those Gatorades I drank is much more than I could ever give you, but there’s something I want to give you.”

    Not only did Singler pay a loan from a bank, he also wiped out their other debts using his signing bonus.

    Singer was drafted by the Royals as the 18th overall pick in the first round. He received a $4.25 million signing bonus. He played for the University of Florida where he won the 2018 Dick Howser Trophy, which is an award for college baseball’s top player.

