Marshalls to offer online shopping

Marshalls is set to offer clothes, jewelry, home decor and other items online, according to TJX Companies Chief Executive Officer Ernie Herrman.
Bloomberg reported that the retailer, owned by TJX, currently has a website that only offers gift cards, a store locator and some other features, but unlike its sister company T.J.Maxx, there’s no option for buying items online.
Marshalls, like a number of similar stores, offers more of a thrift store thrill experience in that customers look through items in store that may not be found elsewhere.
Herrman said the online offerings will be different from those at the brick-and-mortar stores, according to Business Insider.
“We have learned a lot from TJMaxx.com,” Herrman said, adding that the site will “encourage cross-shopping.”
HomeGoods and HomeSense, also owned by TJX, currently do not offer online shopping and instead offer store locators on its websites.
Herrman said Marshalls will have online shopping later this year.
