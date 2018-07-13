  • Man stunned as alligator sneaks up, bites his leg in neighborhood park pond

    By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man in his 30s was bitten on the leg by an alligator Thursday evening at a park in a neighborhood in Orange County, authorities said.

    Firefighters were called to the park shortly before 7:15 p.m. after the vicitm bitten by a gator while retrieving an object from the water, Orange County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Ashley Gipson said.

    The man, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, Gipson said.

    The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

