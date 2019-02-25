Man steals $33,000 in rare coins, uses them in change machines

PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man stole more than $30,000 in rare coins and cashed them in for a fraction of their value at change machines at area grocery stores, investigators said.
Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office investigators said Shane Anthony Mele, 40, stole the rare presidential coins, valued at $1,000 each, and other items worth a total of $350,000, the Palm Beach Post reports.
Investigators said Mele sold some of the coins to a pawn shop for $4,000, then exchanged the majority of them through CoinStar change machines at grocery stores, which would only give face value for them, a fraction of their worth.
Mele was arrested and charged with grand theft and unrelated drug charges.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Flight instructor dies after plane crashes into home in Florida
- Neighbors heartbroken after homeless man found beaten to death in Grant Park
- Police say thieves broke into NFL player's car, stole playbook
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}