Man killed in industrial accident behind Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A man was killed after falling at a site behind the Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred around 5:14 p.m. Tuesday behind the France Pavilion at the park.
Reedy Creek firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was later identified as 58-year-old George Grimes.
Deputies said the preliminary investigation indicates there was no foul play involved.
Officials described the man as a "worker" but did not specify what his job is.
Officials with Walt Disney World did not immediately return requests for comment.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}