Man killed in industrial accident behind Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World

    BAY LAKE, Fla. - A man was killed after falling at a site behind the Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office

    The incident occurred around 5:14 p.m. Tuesday behind the France Pavilion at the park.

    Reedy Creek firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was later identified as 58-year-old George Grimes. 

    Deputies said the preliminary investigation indicates there was no foul play involved. 

    Officials described the man as a "worker" but did not specify what his job is. 

    Officials with Walt Disney World did not immediately return requests for comment

     

