Man high on meth jumps naked into homeowners' bed, deputies said

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was allegedly high on methamphetamines jumped onto a couple’s bed while they were in it watching television, WRDW reported.
A Martinez couple says they were laying in bed watching TV when a naked man ran into their home, into their bedroom and began jumping on the bed while they were in it. https://t.co/xfB5PVNJNf pic.twitter.com/YaMAP11SWp— News 12 NBC 26 (@WRDW_WAGT) November 8, 2018
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said that Christopher Lindner followed the couple out of their home as they ran to their car for safety, WFXG reported. Neighbors said the couple honked the horn to wake up the community looking for help because they couldn’t find their cellphones.
When police arrived, a witness, Jared McVicker, said deputies maced Lindner, but the chemicals didn’t affect him. He also tried to jump into a police car McVicker told WFXG.
Eventually a deputy was able to subdue Lindner by hitting him with a baton.
Lindner was taken to an area hospital, where he allegedly admitted to using meth, WFXG reported. He was taken to jail after being released from the hospital. He was charged with criminal trespassing, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and public indecency/indecent exposure. He’s being held on a $3,300 bond, WFXG reported.
