Man randomly attacks 2 strangers in Marietta Square, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man faces charges after police say he randomly attacked two strangers in the heart of Marietta Square.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

The attacks happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Powder Springs Street and Whitlock Ave.

Police say the suspect, identified as Ivan Carrillo, walked up to two different strangers and punched them in the face.

Police are praising several witnesses who stepped in and held down the suspect until officers arrived.

“The crowd stepped in and did exactly like we would like as law enforcement,” said Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy. “They didn’t take matters into their own hands to attack the individual, but they did take him to the ground, detain him, pin him down and hold him there, while others ran to get officers and ask for help,”

Both victims went to the hospital with minor injuries.

