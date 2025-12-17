Former Atlanta Hawks VP changes his plea in $3.8 million embezzlement case

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Hawks vice president accused of embezzling over $3.8 million on international trips, a Porsche and tickets has changed his plea.

Lester Jones, who worked for the Hawks as Senior Vice President of Finance, initially pleaded not guilty to felony wire fraud in October.

But on Tuesday, he agreed to a plea deal to avoid a trial, according to federal court documents.

Jones worked for the Hawks from March 2016 until June 2025. The indictment accuses the former executive of scheming to defraud the Hawks through “false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises.”

As a senior finance executive, prosecutors said Jones had access to multiple American Express credit cards and could authorize charges to cards for other Hawks employees.

Investigators say Jones would submit fake expense reimbursement requests and alter invoices for business expenses that didn’t exist.

The fraudulent charges were spent on international trips, Louis Vuitton apparel, jewelry, tickets for concerts and sporting events and Porsche car expenses.

As part his plea deal, Jones must turn over any property connected to his charges and pay full restitution plus interest.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 2026.

