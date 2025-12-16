4 injured when car drives into Kroger in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Four people are recovering after a car drove into a Kroger in Athens on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash at the Alps Road location of the popular grocery store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A photo shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the car crashed into the checkout lanes at the front of the store.

All of the people injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

Police have not commented on what led up to the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group