4 injured when car drives into Kroger in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Four people are recovering after a car drove into a Kroger in Athens on Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the crash at the Alps Road location of the popular grocery store.
A photo shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the car crashed into the checkout lanes at the front of the store.
All of the people injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Athens-Clarke County police.
Police have not commented on what led up to the crash.
