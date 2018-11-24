Man finds $7.5M in storage unit he bought for only $500

A man who purchased a storage unit at a Southern California auction got way more than he bargained for, according to a story told to Dan Dotson, star of "Storage Wars."
Dotson posted a video on his Facebook page this month to share the story he was told. Dotson said a woman came up to him at an event and told him a man her husband worked for bought a storage unit from Dotson for $500 in October. There was a safe in the storage unit, and after two attempts, the safe was opened. It contained $7.5 million in cash.
This unit sells for 500 bucks, buyer finds 7.5 million cash, attorney reaches out on behalf of the previous owner & nicely offers 1.2 million dollars back in return for all money back.— Dan Dotson on A&E (@auctionguydan) November 5, 2018
What would you do?
New #StorageWars @aetv
Nov 7th 10/9c @storageauctnet @paytheladylaura pic.twitter.com/8UXJ1xvXkz
TRENDING STORIES
- Grandmother welcomes back man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving 2 years ago
- Man finds roommate dead inside Gwinnett apartment, police say
- Police solve 50-year-old murder of Harvard student using DNA, ancestry database
The new owner was contacted by the lawyer for the former owners of the storage unit, Dotson said. After initially being offered $600,000 for the return of the safe’s contents, the new owner agreed to a $1.2 million reward, Dotson said.
Due to safety and privacy concerns, no further details about the owner were revealed, The Desert Sun reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}