Man, 90, recovers from 1,000 bee stings, family says

SAN ANTONIO - A 90-year-old man is recovering at the hospital from 1,000 bee stings, his family said.
Artemio Ortega was at one of his rental properties that was having work done Wednesday when he and three workers were attacked, KSAT reported.
All four were taken to the hospital where Ortega still had two bees in his ear when he was admitted to the emergency room. The other men were released.
Ortega is expected to recover, but is under close watch because of his age.
His family is working to get the colony professionally removed.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}