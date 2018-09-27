  • Man, 90, recovers from 1,000 bee stings, family says

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN ANTONIO - A 90-year-old man is recovering at the hospital from 1,000 bee stings, his family said. 

    Artemio Ortega was at one of his rental properties that was having work done Wednesday when he and three workers were attacked, KSAT reported

    All four were taken to the hospital where Ortega still had two bees in his ear when he was admitted to the emergency room. The other men were released.

    Ortega is expected to recover, but is under close watch because of his age. 

    His family is working to get the colony professionally removed.

