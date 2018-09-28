BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU basketball player was killed in an early Friday shooting in Baton Rouge, WAFB reported.
Wayde Sims, 20, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, was identified by Baton Rouge police as the victim.
The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. at a Subway restaurant across the street from the university, police said.
Sims was taken to an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and died from his injury, WBRZ reported.
Sims averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds a game during the 2017-2018 season as a sophomore, while playing an average of 17.4 minutes a contest, according to the LSU basketball team’s website.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}