LOOK: Cardi B shares first photo of daughter Kulture Kiari

Cardi B delighted fans Wednesday by sharing a photo of daughter Kulture Kiari for the first time.
"My heart," the "Money" rapper captioned the photo of the pink-clad baby girl, who was born in July.
The post came hours after Cardi announced her split with her husband and Kulture's father, Offset. The couple were married last year in Atlanta.
"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she said in an Instagram video early Wednesday. "We're really good friends and, you know, we're really good business partners. He's always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. It's nobody's fault; it's just like, I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore."
She added: "It might take time to get a divorce. I'm always going to have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."
