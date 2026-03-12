Few Georgia school districts delay opening on Thursday for severe weather

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County Schools and Meriwether County Schools say they will delay the start of school on Thursday.

Officials from both school districts say the school day will start two hours later than normal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the possible strong and severe storms moving through Georgia overnight.

Buses will also be delayed and breakfast will still be provided when students arrive.

Rockdale County Schools made the decision Thursday morning to also operate on a 2-hour delay.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking the storms and says the main threats will be heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts. There is a low-end risk for a brief spin-up tornado.

Get the latest tracking of the storm on the free WSB-TV Weather App.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group