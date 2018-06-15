Lion vs. WWE wrestlers, who wins tug-of-war battle?

SAN ANTONIO - A battle between man vs animal has a slightly unexpected outcome.
Three WWE NXT stars took on a young female lion in a tug-of-war match.
On the side of WWE were Ricochet, Fabian Aichner and Killian Dain. On the other side of the rope was a 2 1/2-year-old lion, USA Today reported.
And it was the lion, named Axelle, that came out the victor, My San Antonio reported.
The trio said that she wouldn’t move despite three strong men pulling on the rope.
🤼♂️ How many #NXT #WWE superstar wrestlers does it take to win in tug of war with a 2 1/2 year old lion cub? Apparently more than 3! #NXTSanAntonio #SAZoo pic.twitter.com/avyPVwRYjN— San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) May 19, 2018
“You’ve got these three huge men and they’re barely budging. They’re barely able to pull on this,” Chuck Cureau told My San Antonio. He’s the zoo’s director of public relations. “It just demonstrates the power these wild animals have. They may be trained but they’re certainly not tamed, and people underestimate the power of these animals.”
The event happened in May at The San Antonio Zoo, SB Nation reported. But it wasn’t the first time that humans were bested by the beasts at the zoo.
Zoo officials started holding the tug-of-war game in 2016 for stimulation for the big cats, My San Antonio reported.
