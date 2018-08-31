LEGO builds life-size, driveable Bugatti Chiron

No, it does not have a 261 mph top speed.
But from about 50 feet away its sleek design, mimicking the world’s fastest production car the Bugatti Chiron, is capable of fooling even professional drivers.
“I was immediately impressed by the accuracy of the model and the minute attention to detail,” former race car driver Andy Wallace said in a release after driving the life-size LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron.
LEGO used 1 million blocks to build a life-size, driveable Bugatti Chiron. (Photo: LEGO)
The curvaceous design is a bit more rigid in the blocky, 1 million piece LEGO version. It took about 13,000 hours to build and test the model, which is capable of about 20 mph.
We’ve built the impossible: a full-sized LEGO Technic @Bugatti Chiron …and it drives! #BuildforReal pic.twitter.com/8YPxk7miGZ— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 30, 2018
“This life-size model is a first of its kind in so many ways and with it, we wanted to push the boundaries of our own imagination,” Lena Dixen, vice president of product and marketing said in a release.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the build -- no glue was used.
