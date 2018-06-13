Kroger closing all its stores in ‘oversaturated' North Carolina market, 1,500 losing jobs

Kroger is reportedly closing 14 stores in North Carolina where 1,500 employees work, according to media reports.
Jerry Clontz, president of the Mid-Atlantic Division, told TV station WRAL of Raleigh that Kroger is closing the doors of all Raleigh and Durham area stores because the grocery market in the region is oversaturated.
Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. based in North Carolina, announced today that it will buy eight of the stores and expects the deal to be completed in August.
“Kroger has a long tradition of operating in this area, as does Harris Teeter,” Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter, said in a release.
“Our valued associates have proudly served these Raleigh-Durham communities for decades, so these store locations are especially attractive to us. We plan to invest in remodeling a number of these locations to better serve our shoppers in this growing and vibrant market,” Robinson said.
Though the stores will be closed for the remodel, five pharmacies will remain open throughout the process, according to the company.
