  • Kenny Rogers cancels remaining farewell tour dates over ‘series of health challenges'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Kenny Rogers has canceled the remaining dates of his farewell tour because of health issues.

    People reported that the 79-year-old country singer has ended “The Gambler’s Last Deal” tour, which had dates in Nevada,  California, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New York and Louisiana from April through June. His last date was going to be in Liverpool, United Kingdom. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    “Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges,” the singer’s publicist said in a statement to People. “His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation.”

    Rogers announced his retirement in 2015. His farewell tour began in May 2016.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kenny Rogers cancels remaining farewell tour dates over ‘series of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Spyro' video game trilogy coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘I can't breathe': Body cameras show brutal beating of black man accused…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Magnitude 5.3 earthquake near Channel Islands felt in Southern California

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 Marines killed in helicopter crash identified