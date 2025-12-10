Buford man accused of rigging mail slots to steal $150,000 in checks from people, businesses

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The investigation into a man accused of stealing checks in the mail and cashing them to pocket more than $150,000 is widening.

Police say the suspect stole the checks from postal mailboxes across metro Atlanta and out of state.

“It’s pretty significant, he’s obviously been doing this for a while,” Lt. Stewart Webb with the Oakwood Police Department said.

Webb said Xavier Jackson is a veteran mail thief, and the department got wind of him a few weeks back.

Postal investigators told Web that a suspect had been seen digging into a drive-through mailbox behind the Oakwood Post Office.

He said the man would plug up the mail slot to catch deposited mail before it could drop into the box.

“Based on our surveillance of the box, we were able to catch a suspect reaching into the slot and pulling out the mail and driving off from that location,” Webb said.

A week later, armed with a warrant, police searched Jackson’s Buford home. They say they found a pile of suspected stolen mail, over 300 pieces, and checks that had been altered.

“He would take those, he would wash them, put his information on there, write them back out to him for other amounts, and then upload or deposit them into his banking accounts,” Webb said.

Police said the suspect stole over $150,000 from his victims, businesses, and individuals, and not just in Georgia.

“He has been traveling to different states committing these crimes, thefts from these post offices,” Webb said.

Regular postal customers told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that what happened is appalling.

“This is a little community, and you just don’t think of that kind of thing going on here,” customer Beverly Runsick said.

“I personally take all my mail and deposit it inside the building just for a scenario like this,” customer Richard Ferguson said.

Jackson is currently free on bond. Police say he has a prior arrest for mail theft.

