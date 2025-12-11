Man shot, killed at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was killed on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on Arthur Langford Jr. Place at 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

There is no word on possible suspects.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

