0 K-9 shot, killed while attempting to subdue suspect

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase is in critical condition after fatally shooting the K-9 officer that had subdued him on Friday, officials said.

Chucky, a K-9 who had spent five years with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, was shot by a suspect who had fled around 10 p.m. when officers tried to serve warrants for his arrest, WOAI reported.

"That doesn't make it any easier when that deputy's got four legs," Salazar Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the San Antonio Express-News. "It's a heartbreaking situation and these dogs are part of our family. They are deputies, as well. Chucky went out doing what he was brought here to do, to save lives. And he undoubtedly saved lives with what he was able to accomplish in his last moments.”

Matthew Reyes Mireles, 38,led authorities on a pursuit through multiple counties and at one point was driving at a speed of 100 mph. When the chase ended, Mireles jumped from his truck, which rolled into a deputy’s vehicle. The suspect then started walking down the highway, firing shots at officers and a helicopter overhead.

Ultimately, Chucky was released on him.

"Chucky was able to get a bite on the suspect. He was able to get ahold of him," Salazar said. "Unfortunately, that suspect fired several shots. Chucky was struck and died there on the scene."

Deputies also fired, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The department is working on funeral arrangements, with full honors, for Chucky.

