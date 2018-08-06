OROVILLE, Calif. - Child actor Shaun Weiss, who played the talkative Goldberg in the popular “Mighty Ducks” film trilogy, was arrested over the weekend in Northern California for public intoxication, according to media reports.
Even more surprising is the mug shot, showing a gaunt Weiss with a sad, downcast expression.
Police in Oroville, California, about an hour outside Sacramento, eventually let Weiss, 38, go without filing charges, according to celebrity website TMZ.
This isn’t Weiss’ first run-in with police.
He was arrested last year on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to People magazine, after he was reportedly caught with methamphetamine.
After appearing in the “Mighty Ducks” franchise, Weiss landed roles on “Freaks and Geeks,” “King of Queens” and “Boy Meets World,” to name a few of his TV and movie appearances.
#BREAKING: Shaun Weiss who played Goldberg in the #MightyDucks film series was arrested over the weekend for being under the influence of drugs @etnow can confirm. #BreakingNews #ETNow pic.twitter.com/DWXptANdsp— Steve Wilks (@TV_SteveWilks) August 6, 2018
