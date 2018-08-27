Woman throws bleach, glass bottles at neighbors during dispute, police say

A woman is facing charges after she threw a bucket of bleach and a glass bottle at her neighbors, including a 1-year-old, in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, police said.
According to a criminal complaint, 18-year-old Kira Jackson was involved in a neighbor dispute that had been going on for about five hours when police responded to Atmore Street.
The victims told WPXI the dispute was over a parking spot.
“She threw bleach at my grand baby over a parking spot!” Kira Jackson is charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault & 4 counts of recklessly endangering another person. Police say she threw a bucket of bleach and a glass bottle at a mom, her baby & 2 other people. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/RT0eesMKbD— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 27, 2018
A witness told police she was on a porch when she saw Jackson throw the bucket of bleach and the glass bottle from a second-floor window of a home.
The bleach and bottle were thrown at a woman, a 1-year-old, a young man and a 14-year-old boy, the complaint said.
No one was injured in the incident, but bleach splashed onto some of their clothing, police said.
Jackson was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. She is charged with several counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
