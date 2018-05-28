  • Germany's largest amusement park reopens after massive fire

    RUST, Germany - There were no injuries among the thousands of people who evacuated from Germany’s largest amusement park after a fire ignited Saturday, destroying the Pirates of Batavia ride. 

    About 250 firefighters battled the blaze at Europa-Park into Sunday morning after the fire started in a warehouse, according to Sky News. Some firefighters suffered minor injuries and were all released from the hospital.

    “A sad day for Europa-Park,” amusement park chief executive Michael Mack said on Twitter. “Thanks to all who help us to save our life's work! Can not express my feelings.”

    Most of the park was reopened Sunday. The Dutch- and Scandinavian-themed sections of the park remain closed.

    The park is the second-most popular in Europe, behind Disneyland Paris.

