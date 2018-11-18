Georgia good Samaritan couple finds, returns bag filled with $25,000

RINCON, Ga. - A good Samaritan couple from Rincon, Ga., found and returned a business owner’s deposit bag that was filled with $25,000.
Jeff and Michelle Green recovered the bag, which belonged to Gautambhai Patel, the Rincon Police Department said.
“We always encourage citizens to do the right thing both morally and legally, because if you find property that is not yours and do not attempt to find the owner, it is called theft of lost or mislaid property,” the department wrote in a social media post.
