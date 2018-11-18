0 Serial killer who confessed to 90 murders linked to 2 cold case murders in Georgia

MACON, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say they have closed the decades-old slayings of two women based on confessions by a man being held in Texas who says he killed as many as 90 people over four decades.

Two Bibb County investigators traveled to Decatur, Texas, to question 78-year-old Samuel Little.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that one victim was killed in 1977 and another in 1982. In the 1982 case, a woman's body was found in the backyard of a Macon home. She had been strangled.

Police identified her as Fredonia Smith.The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Little gave them specific details and information” linking him to both slayings, and Smith’s family was notified about the new developments.

Little was already serving a life sentence in California when he was interviewed by a Texas investigator that resulted in the confessions.

Little was convicted of three California murders, but is now in custody in Texas where authorities are questioning him about murders there.

If the number of killings Little claims to have committed proves true, it would make him one of the most prolific killers in U.S. history. Ted Bundy confessed to 30 homicides from about 1974 to 1978. John Wayne Gacy killed at least 33 boys and young men in the 1970s.

Los Angeles cold-case detectives at the time suspected Little was a serial killer, a transient and former boxer who traveled the country preying on drug addicts, troubled women and others. His criminal history includes offenses committed in 24 states spread over 56 years — mostly assault, burglary, armed robbery, shoplifting and drug violations.

Those detectives determined that Little often delivered a knockout punch to women and then proceeded to strangle them while masturbating, dumping the bodies and soon after leaving town.

